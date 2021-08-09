Prabhas treats Shruti Haasan to 'the most legendary dish ever in the history of food' on the sets of Salaar; can you guess the delicacy?

Well, we all know that is a foodie and often treats his costars and friends with amazing delicacies. And this time his guest of honour was Salaar costar , who was served a variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes on the sets of the film. The actress expressed gratitude to the star shared the video on one of her insta-stories, where she said, “Prabhas is the most epic human being ever. What! Feast mode. I am trying to be cool and calm. Not possible. This is mandi biryani, Abu Dhabi style. This is gongura mamsam, only the most legendary dish ever in the history of food. Chicken biryani, Chapala pulusu, paneer, kebabs, more. Crab, veg Manchurian, dal and if that was not enough, one more type of dal.” Also Read - Prabhas is the ultimate 'box office king' of south cinema and THESE global blockbusters prove that

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

Talking about the film, which is set to present Prabhas in a never-seen-before violent, dark shade, is directed by Prashanth Neel, who is known for helming KGF and KGF 2. Produced by Hombale Films, it is set to hit the screens on April 14, 2022. Also Read - Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde reveals what makes her a true Pan India star

Meanwhile, , Prabhas will be next seen in Radhe Shyam. The period love story also stars , , Murli Sharma, Bhagyashree, and Sasha Chhetri along with Sathyan and Priyadarshi in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and was scheduled to set to hit the screens on July 30 got delayed at the box office and will now release during the Makar Sankranthi weekend in 2022. The film will lock horns with and starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata and , Rana Dagguabati and 's Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake. So, are you excited for these ventures? Tweet to us @bollywood_life. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Indian Idol 12 judge Neha Kakkar's cryptic post on unfollowing a few people; Anusha Dandekar's boyfriend Jason Roy finally REVEALS why he removed her pictures from Instagram