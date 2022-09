Krishnam Raju, popularly known as the Rebel Star of the Telugu industry passed away. He was 83 and was hospitalised last evening, it seems. Reports stated that Krishnam Raju had been hospitalised for a few routine checkups and that there was nothing to worry about. However, the news of his demise has come as a huge shock to the industry and also to the fans and well-wishers. Veteran actor Krishnam Raju has worked for more than five decades. He is the uncle of popular star Prabhas. The demise of Krishnam Raju is being mourned by several celebs and fans. Also Read - Radhe Shyam: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde action-romance to release on OTT before the expected date; dull box office collections the reason?

Prabhas' uncle Krishnam Raju passes away

As per the latest reports, the veteran actor, producer and politician Krishnam Raju passed away in the wee hours of 11th September 2022. It is being said that the superstar had been having some health-related issues for which he was being treated at a private hospital. When he was hospitalised recently, it was stated that the actor was supposed to get discharged in the next couple of days. However, it seems Krishnam Raju's health deteriorated and he breathed his last in the wee hours today. Also Read - Tuesday Trivia: Did you know? Prabhas wanted to QUIT acting after Saaho

Celebs mourn the demise of Krishnam Raju

The Telugu superstar was respected and adored by one and all in the industry. His demise has left everyone devastated. Karthikeya 2 star Nikhil Siddhartha, Gopichand, and other stars have mourned the loss of the legendary actor. Twitter is flooded with condolence messages and prayers post for the late actor. Prabhas was very close to his uncle. The latter played a pivotal role in his career. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Did you know Prabhas made a special appearance in THIS Bollywood disaster before emerging a pan-India star?

Rest In Peace Rebel Star ! pic.twitter.com/BjSKeCbIMR — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 11, 2022

A Legend Has left us… A man with a Heart of Gold.. Rest in Peace sir ?????? will miss your Presence and Motivational words always… @UVKrishnamRaju #KrishnamRaju ?? pic.twitter.com/0a4bhAik0r — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) September 11, 2022

A Bad Morning! Truly shocking..

Hard to believe that #KrishnamRaju garu is no more! REST IN PEACE SIR My deepest condolences to Prabhas Anna, family and friends! pic.twitter.com/Vg2aLrNZsp — Naga Shaurya (@IamNagashaurya) September 11, 2022

This can’t be true. Such a great human being ?? we will miss you dearly sir. Ur contribution to the film industry and the society Wil live on forever and ever. Om Shanti #KrishnamRaju garu. We will love you forever?? pic.twitter.com/RwgAFG8GaM — ??❤️ (@HeroManoj1) September 11, 2022

An irreparable loss and an end of an era! Praying for strength to the family of #KrishnamRaju garu. pic.twitter.com/RBCOx16IWl — Hanu Raghavapudi (@hanurpudi) September 11, 2022

I still cannot believe this.

Really shocked and saddened to hear about the sudden demise of our dear Rebel star #KrishnamRaju garu. Industry lost one of its pillars today . May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanthi ?? pic.twitter.com/Q3RxZJHcYW — Sree Vishnu (@sreevishnuoffl) September 11, 2022

Deeply saddened and shocked to hear about the passing of #KrishnamRaju garu. He is a kind hearted, Legendary actor and one of the Strong Pillars of Telugu cinema. My Heartfelt Condolences to his family and dear ones. Om Shanti ?#RIPKrishnamRajuGaru pic.twitter.com/xEJrny8bGH — SRIKANTH MEKA (@actorsrikanth) September 11, 2022

Heartbroken ?. #KrishnamRaju ? Our family has lost our elder. A Legend. — (@iVishnuManchu) September 11, 2022

Saddened to hear about the sudden passing on of #KrishnamRaju garu.

Your contribution to the industry is irreplaceable sir.May your soul rest in peace.

My Heartfelt condolences to his family members and the dearest ones…Om Shanti ?? — (@IamSaiDharamTej) September 11, 2022

Superstar #Krishna Garu shares his bonding with Rebel Star #KrishnamRaju Garu and expressed his deepest condolences to the family. #RIPKrishnamRajuGaru pic.twitter.com/sOQuAEDTrN — BA Raju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) September 11, 2022

Deeply saddened by the demise of #krishnamraju garu. My heartfelt condolences to prabhas anna and his family. — Satya Dev (@ActorSatyaDev) September 11, 2022

#KrishnamRaju garu has always been a great mentor for #Prabhas, can tell how proud he is of Prabhas success. RIP #KrishnamRaju pic.twitter.com/6obnlzSkoj — Vikash Tiwary (@ivikashtiwary) September 11, 2022

Deeply Saddened to hear about the sudden demise of #KrishnamRaju garu.

Sending my Heartfelt condolences to his near and dearest ones. A person who will always be remembered through his acting?? May your soul rest in peace sir. #RipKrishnamRaju pic.twitter.com/xjLKlj5cr8 — kaushal manda (@kaushalmanda) September 11, 2022

Extremely Saddened to hear about the demise of the Legendary Actor Sri #KrishnamRaju Garu. Our prayers & deepest condolences are with his family in this tough time. May his soul Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/uUvKh0h3sw — Geetha Arts (@GeethaArts) September 11, 2022

I am at loss of words! #KrishnamRaju my brother. — Mohan Babu M (@themohanbabu) September 11, 2022

May God give peace to the Eternal Soul ?

Rest In Peace #Rebelstar #KrishnamRaju garu ?? pic.twitter.com/5Z7jdH0Jkh — Kabir Duhan Singh (@Kabirduhansingh) September 11, 2022

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of #KrishnamRaju garu. He was a kind soul and a pillar of this industry. My prayers are with his family,near and dear. May his soul rest in peace. ? — Allari Naresh (@allarinaresh) September 11, 2022

Very sad to learn of the passing away of the legendary #KrishnamRaju garu.. my few meetings with him have always been him being so humble kind and generous..Prayers of strength to Prabhas and his family.. Om Shanti ?? — Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) September 11, 2022

Legendary Actor and Rebel star #KrishnamRaju garu is no more !

Shocked and saddened to start the day with this news , may all the strength be with his family ! RIP sir pic.twitter.com/djTc0C09Dj — Akhilesh Rajana (@AkhileshRr) September 11, 2022

Deeply Saddened by the sudden demise of #KrishnamRaju garu. May his soul rest in peace! ?? My heartfelt condolences to Prabhas garu and his family. — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) September 11, 2022

Krishnam Raju was last seen in Prabhas and starrer Radhe Shyam. He played the role of Paramahamsa in the movie. Krishnam Raju was also going to produce and present Prabhas' next, tentatively titled Prabhas 21. The veteran actor worked in more than 190 films in his career spanning over five decades. In the later 1990s, he joined politics and also served as a Union Minister in the cabinet of India's former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He was the first actor to do so.