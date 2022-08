Now, this is going to be the most exciting clash. Prabhas' Saalar will be released on September 28 and it will now reportedly fight with Hrithik Roshan's most awaited film Fighter starring Deepika Padukone in the lead role. It is claimed that after SS Rajamouli's RRR, Prabhas Saalar is the most awaited film in Telugu cinema. Saalar is directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel and the audiences have extremely high expectation from it, and the makers on Independence Day announced the release date as promised and it is 28 September 2023. Saalar also features Shruti Haasan as a female lead and the makers have left no stone unturned to bring the audience to the theatres. Also Read - Salaar: Prabhas-Shruti Haasan starrer gets a release date; fans can't keep calm

While the fans of Prabhas are celebrating this big announcement, Trade expert Taran Adarsh had earlier tweeted about Hrithik Roshan's Fighter realising on this same date. These two big films are going to clash and we wonder if the film will have the same fate as 's Laal Singh Chaddha and 's Raksha Bandhan which was released on August 11, 2022. Fighter will have Deepika Padukone in the lead role opposite Hrithik helmed by . The film is reported claimed to be the first aerial franchise in the country.

Talking about Prabhas, the superstar of the south desperately needs it in his filmography as after Baahubali 2, all his films right from Saaho to Radhe Shyam have failed to leave a mark at the box office, while Hrithik's last release War along with Tiger Shroff was hit and he is waiting for the release of Vikram Vedha a south remake.