Prabhas wishes Deepika Padukone on her birthday; writes ‘The one who lights up the Project K sets’

has many interesting films lined up and one of them is Nag Ashwin's Project K which also stars and in the lead roles. Deepika started shooting for the film in December last year, and fans of the actress and Prabhas are eagerly waiting to watch them on the big screen together. The Padmaavat star celebrates her 36th birthday today, and many Bollywood celebs have wished her on social media. Prabhas also took to Instagram to wish his Project K co-star.

Prabhas shared a beautiful picture of Deepika on his Insta story and wrote, "Happy Birthday to the girl with the gorgeous smile, @deepikapadukone. The one who lights up the Project K sets with her energy and talent. Wish you the best, always!"

Also Read - After RRR, Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam and Ajith-Huma Qureshi's Valimai get postponed

When Deepika started the shooting of the film, she was welcomed in a wonderful way by the makers. Vyjayanthi Movies had posted on Instagram, “Welcome Queen @deepikapadukone @actorprabhas @amitabhbachchan @nag_ashwin @vyjayanthimovies #ProjectK.”

While talking to Film Companion about the film, Deepika had said, “I am nervous because I feel like yes when the camera rolls, it will feel like familiar territory. I’m excited because this is a new journey we are embarking upon, I’m nervous because it’s unknown but I’m also excited.”

Apart from Project K, Deepika will be seen in movies like Gehraiyaan, Pathan, Fighter, and The Intern remake. Gehraiyaan was slated to release this month, but it was announced today that the movie has been postponed to 11th Feb 2022.

The actress took to Instagram to share new posters of the film. She posted, “A little birthday present for all the love you have showered us with!❤️ #GehraiyaanOnPrime releasing 11th February!”