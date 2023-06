Choreographer and filmmaker Prabhudheva has become a dad for the fourth time. Himani Singh and he have welcomed home a baby girl. He is 50 now. The dance maestro is on cloud nine with the arrival of the little angel. Prabhudheva confirmed the news and said that he feels very happy and complete. He said he has cut down his work load to spend more time with his infant. He confirmed the news to The Times Of India and said that he feels very very happy and complete. He was quoted as saying, "I have already cut down on my workload. I felt I was doing too much work, just running around...I am done with that. I want to spend time with my family." Also Read - BTS: J-Hope X Bollywood – Desi fan edits of the birthday boy grooving to Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif songs will leave you thirsty AF

PRABHUDHEVA'S FAMILY DETAILS

In 1995, Prabhudheva married his childhood sweetheart Ramlath. She was Muslim and converted into Hinduism to marry him. They had three sons together. Their eldest Vishal died in 2008 due to cancer. He was only 13. He has two more sons with her, named Rishi Raghavendra Deva and Adith Deva. The couple have not announced the name of the baby girl as yet. Prabhudheva divorced Ramlath in 2010. She did not wish to give him a divorce and blamed Nayanthara for the separation. In 2012, Nayanthara and Prabhudheva ended their passionate relationship.

PRABHUDHEVA SECOND MARRIAGE

In 2020, Prabhudheva got married to Himani Singh. She is a physiotherapist by profession. It seems they met in 2019 when he was introduced by her by some actor friends. They bonded and he courted her for six months. She is from Bihar. They had a hush hush marriage in May. His brother Raju Sundaram confirmed the news. The wedding happened in the lockdown. Just a few days back, Prabhudheva and his wife were seen at the Venkateswara Temple at Tirumala Tirupathi. It looks like they came to seek blessings.

Prabhudheva and have become two stars from the Kannada industry who have embraced fatherhood at the age of 50. The two found joy in their second marriages and did not care for the world.