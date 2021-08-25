Prakash Raj renews wedding vows with Pony Verma on son Vedhant's request; funny 'Bachelor' memes explode on Twitter

Actor and politician Prakash Raj has proved that he is a romantic too. He has won us over with his work in movies like Singham, Wanted, Anniyan and Pokiri but it looks like he is giving husband goals too. He has been married to Pony Verma for 11 years now. On his marriage anniversary, he decided to renew his marriage vows as their son, Vedhant wanted to witness the marriage. We can see him exchanging rings with Pony Verma and sealing the deal with a kiss. He tweeted, "We got married again tonight..because our son #vedhant wanted to witness it." Prakash Raj also shared the pictures on social media and Pony looks lovely in a dress. Also Read - Vishnu Vishal, Pawan Kalyan, Dileep, Kamal Haasan: 7 South stars who took a second chance at marriage — view pics

We got married again tonight..because our son #vedhant wanted to witness it ???. Family moments #bliss pic.twitter.com/Vl29VlDQb4 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 24, 2021

Prakash Raj got married to Lalitha Kumar in 1994. But his marriage went awry after the death of their son, Sidhu who suffered a fatal accident. In 2009, he fell in love with Pony Verma. He was 45. The couple tied the knot in 2010 in the presence of his close friends and family members. His daughters, Meghna and Pooja get along very well with Pony Verma.

The actor earlier said that he went through a low phase after his divorce. Pony Verma had filled in his life with energy and vivaciousness, which was kind of missing. She is 12 years younger to him. Before the marriage, he made Pony meet his daughters. He said in an interview, "During the period that we were separated and had applied for a divorce, I met Pony who was choreographing for one of my films. I spoke to my mother and my daughters and said, this is what I want to do, but I wanted Pony to spend time with my daughters. I knew it was her first marriage, though I came with baggage. She also met Lata and my daughters, who said, 'Cool dad, please go ahead'."

As of now, he was busy shooting in Madhya Pradesh for Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan-I. He was one of the leads in Netflix's Navarasa too. Prakash Raj is a part of KGF 2 as well. He is reportedly also on board for Mithran Jawahar titled Thiruchitrambalam.