Popular Kannada director Prashanth Neel has created history with his collaboration with South Indian superstar Yash for KGF: Kolar Gold Films. KGF has now become a national sensation, thanks to the makers. After KGF 1 success, the makers reunited on KGF 2 after 3 years and the second sequel also became a blockbuster hit. KGF 2 won millions of hearts with its perfect storyline and plot. The film managed to break several records across the globe in the COVID-19 stage. Well, the KGF sequel ended with a promise of KGF: Chapter 3. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - KGF 3: Yash puts a condition to be a part of Prashanth Neel directorial

Recently, in an exclusive interview with a media portal, Salaar director Prashanth Neel shared an interesting detail about KGF 3 and we have good news for all fans out there. The director spoke his heart out about the third sequel of his gangster drama. He said that KGF 3 will happen. He also mentioned that he does not know whether he is the director or not, but Yash will always be part of it. He added that they did not announce the third sequel for the sake of it, they have a script ready. Do you know, that the makers of KGF had the script of the third sequel ready before the announcement. Also Read - KGF to have 5 sequels developed like Bond franchise; but not with Yash?

He praised Yash and said that he is a responsible individual and will not pull out things for the sake of commercial reasons. He said that we have things on paper before making any official announcement at the end of KGF 2. Also Read - KGF Chapter 3: Yash film's release update, shoot schedule, star cast and more details

Trending Now

On the work front, Neel is all set for his maiden collaboration with Jr NTR tentatively titled NTR 31. He has promised fans to step out of his comfort zone for the collab with Taarak. He revealed that the film is going to be quite different with various emotions. He said that people will assume it to be an action film, but he will not talk about the genre of the film. He said that he would call it a new story that he wants to narrate to the audience which has got its own emotion and hopes that audience will relate to it.

Prashanth said that he will start shooting in the second half of 2024 for his next project after Salaar. He even spoke about his dream of working with Amitabh Bachchan and said that he wants to direct him. Salaar will be released on December 22 and features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu in main roles. The film is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 400 crore.