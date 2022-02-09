is right now enjoying her pregnancy phase and the changes in pregnancy are extremely natural. however, there are some trolls who take it very hard to understand that woman's body changes and she cannot be perfect in shape like they desire every time especially when it comes to actresses. Kajal was recently trolled and called fat, however, this left the actress extremely fuming and she slammed the trolls by writing a long and fiery post. She took to her Instagram and wrote, " I’ve been dealing with the most amazing new developments in my life, my body, my home and most importantly my work place. Additionally, certain comments/ body shaming messages/ memes don’t really help :) let’s learn to be kind and if that’s too hard, maybe, just live and let live!

Here are a few of my thoughts for all those who are going through similar life situations and need to read this and most definitely the self absorbed morons who just don't seem to understand. During pregnancy, our bodies go through several changes, including weight gain!! Hormonal changes cause our stomach and breasts to get larger as the baby grows and our body prepares for nursing. Some might develop stretch marks where our body gets larger. Sometimes our skin will break out with acne. We may also be much more tired than usual and have mood swings more often. A negative mood may make us more likely to have unhealthy or negative thoughts about our bodies.

She further added, " Also, after giving birth, we may take a while to get back to the way we were before, or may never completely return to the way we looked before pregnancy. And THATS OK. These changes are NATURAL and while we are struggling to cope with all the new additions to our lives, (especially the anticipation of the arrival of our tiny little humans we don’t need to feel abnormal, we don’t need to fit in a box or a stereotype and we don’t need to be made uncomfortable or pressurised during the most beautiful, miraculous and precious phase of our lives! We must remember that the whole process of birthing a little infant, is a celebration that we are privileged to experience.

Below are some points that I regularly practice that help me cope with my undefined feelings. Hope this post helps those in this wonderful phase, along with me. Sending you all my love". She got love nd support from Pushpa actress , commenting on her post she wrote, " You are and will always be beautiful!!" And we cannot agree more