The trailer of Rowdy Boys featuring Anupama Parameswaran and producer Dil Raju's nephew Ashish Reddy was released online and it garnered several reactions from the audience. A certain section of netizens were quite unhappy and upset with the fact that Anupama has now also joined the league of actresses who have locked lips on screen. And it looks like Anupama has created quite a stir with her first lip kiss with Dil Raju's nephew Ashish Reddy, who marks his debut in movies with Rowdy Boys. Also Read - Jersey: Did you know Shahid Kapoor suffered a major injury to his face while training and had to get 25 stitches? WATCH VIDEO

In the trailer, Anupama and Ashish are seen locking lips multiple times and there's no doubt that the two have sparked a crackling chemistry on the screen. However, some of her fans are now trolling her brutally for performing intimate scenes with a new hero. Some of them also accused the makers of forcibly adding such scenes in the film to keep the star kid in the news which will eventually help him boost his popularity. Also Read - Jersey star Shahid Kapoor and Allu Arjun to star together in a major crossover, pan-India film? Producer Allu Aravind REVEALS

Watch the trailer of Rowdy Boys here: Also Read - Kiara Advani in demand! Producer Dil Raju offers the actress a hefty pay and a lucrative 3-film deal? Here's what we know

A few months ago, Anupama was in the news for her possible marriage with India's right-arm fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah. Later, she had invited people's wrath when she had shared some words of praise for after watching his film Vakeel Saab and didn't address the Power Star as 'Sir.' They began trolling her and asking her to add 'Sir' or 'Gaaru' (Telugu word for 'Sir'). They also noticed that Anupama has addressed only as 'Sir' and not Pawan Kalyan. After facing the people's ire, Anupama apologised to the fans and replied saying, "So sorry guys... just now I realised” @PawanKalyan gaaaru “ with all respect and love."