Sivakarthikeyan starrer Prince is all set to release on 21st October 2022. Today, a pre-release event of the film was organised which was attended by Sivakarthikeyan, and Vijay Deverakonda attended it to lend his support to SK’s movie. Prince will be released in Tamil and Telugu, and while Sivakarthikeyan is a big name in the Tamil film industry, he is yet to make a mark in Tollywood. At the event, Vijay and SK spoke about each other, and also expressed their desire to share screen space.

Well, of course, there were a lot of highlights at the event, but Vijay’s fans can’t get over how charming he looked at the event. They have been praising his look and also his smiling pictures have gone viral on social media.

Check out ’s fans’ tweets below…

And his name is Vijay deverakonda.. when he arrives he will bring chaos...Just his presence is enough to shake the social media???...#VijayDeverakonda is trending ?? pic.twitter.com/xyytXWllGG — Akhil (@Akhil_VDF) October 18, 2022

Well, after the failure of Liger, Vijay has been keeping it low. So, that’s why his fans are very happy to see him at an event, and we must say that the actor is surely looking handsome in the pictures from Prince's pre-release event.

Talking about Vijay’s films, the actor has Kushi and JGM lined up. Kushi, which also stars , is slated to release on Christmas this year. Meanwhile, there have been reports that JGM has been put on hold after the failure of Liger. However, there’s no official announcement about it.