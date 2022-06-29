BL
Toggle navigation
TV
News & Gossip
Web Stories
Photos
Videos
Interviews
Hollywood
Celeb
Reviews
Movies
South
Style
Web Series
TV Shows
Box Office
Home
South Gossip
Prithviraj Sukumaran keen to collaborate with Rajinikanth on the remake of THIS Malayalam movie
Prithviraj Sukumaran keen to collaborate with Rajinikanth on the remake of THIS Malayalam movie
By
Russel D'Silva
Published: June 29, 2022 1:17 AM IST
Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_2_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_970x90|970,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_1_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_2_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/bollywoodlife_ros_strip|1300,50~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_OOP_1x1|1,1