Bhramam starring , Raashi Khanna, , and more started streaming on Amazon Prime Video on October 7. However, just hours after the release, the movie got leaked online in full HD version for free download on TamilRockers, Telegram and more piracy cites. The film, a remake of 's Andhadhun, is the story of Sam (Prithviraj Sukumaran) a blind pianist, who becomes a part of a celebrity's homicide. Direct by Ravi K. Chandran, Bhramam has got mixed response from critics and audience.

There was a huge buzz around the film before its release and the piracy sites made the most use of it by leaking it online for free viewing for one and all.

Watch the Bhramam Trailer here...

This is not the first time that a movie is leaked online. Every big movie that has been releasing on OTT platforms are falling prey to piracy constantly. Even films like Bell Bottom that released in theatres, made way to online torrent websites and other channels before it officially released on digital streaming platform. The makers are taking necessary steps but the piracy sites always find a way to leak films and make them available to film buffs. We would recommend that you watch the latest Malayalam film only on official digital platform, that is Amazon Prime Video and stay away from unauthorised sites, channels and Torrents. For the unversed, Brahmam is the official Malayalam remake of Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and 's film Andhadhun, which was directed by Sriram Raghavan.