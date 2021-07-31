Priya Prakash Varrier talks about trolling; says, 'You can't always be well-guarded'

Actress Priya Prakash Varrier who is known as India's wink girl became an overnight sensation in 2017. The actress was last seen in a Telugu romantic film, Ishq: Not a Love Story. Priya Prakash Varrier has now spoken about online trolling to Pinkvilla.com. She said, "These people tend to forget that even though you are a public figure, we all have a personal life. We all are simple human beings at the end of the day and you live a normal life like any other and that's the thing they tend to forget." Also Read - 'Wink Girl' Priya Prakash Varrier raises the hotness bar with her latest self-portraits

The actress reiterated that she is human at the end of the day. Priya Prakash Varrier said that she is now numb. The actress further said, "I don't think so you can always be responsible for posting some stuff on Instagram and I am a person who keeps herself with no filters on Instagram. I show my vulnerable, happy self so I think, people should start normalizing all these. You can't always be well-guarded and be how others want you to be. Talking about trolls, I have faced a lot in 3 years and I have become numb to it. I just take positives and ignore others." Also Read - Priya Prakash Varrier’s latest photoshoot is every girl’s mood while clicking pictures

Her co-star Sajja Teja said that he has not been trolled too much but always takes in the positive points. He believes it means that people are spending time on him. Ishq: Not a Love Story is directed by SS Raju and is produced by Mega Super Good Films production. The film has released on July 30, 2021. Also Read - Remember wink sensation Priya Prakash Varrier? Her latest ethnic wear photoshoot has a vintage effect