Priyamani has become a known face in the pan-India audience after The Family Man. The stunning lady's actress has been on an upswing after that show. Priyamani's latest project Bhamakalapam was a huge hit on OTT. It came out on Aha. It was a comedy. Critics raved about Priyamani's performance. Even Narappa that had Venkatesh and Priyamani was a huge success. It was the remake of Asuran. Now, Sakshi Post has reported that she has doubled her money. As we know, The Family Man 2 has also a blockbuster on Amazon Prime Video. She plays the role of Suchitra Tiwari, the wife of Manoj Bajpayee's character Srikanth Tiwari.

It is being said that Priyamani is now reportedly charging Rs 3-4 lakh per day for her new projects. She was commanding reportedly Rs 1.5 lakh a day for The Family Man. Priyamani has a number of projects in her kitty like Virata Parvam, Maidaan and an untitled Atlee film. In July 2021, she had made news when she supported Kareena Kapoor Khan for the fee hike for the project made on the life of Sita.

Priyamani has said that she if a top female actress asks for more money it means that she deserves. She said there is nothing wrong. Priyamani said that these actresses had worked hard to reach a definite position, and were demanding what is rightful. She had told Bollywood Bubble, "These ladies have reached a point where they can say what they want to... You can't make a comment on that person just because you think that it's wrong that doesn't mean that the person doesn't deserve it."