In 2020, it was announced that , and will be teaming for a pan-India movie which is tentatively titled Project K. The film is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and it being directed by Nag Ashwin (Mahanati fame). While Amitabh Bachchan had shot for his solo scenes earlier, and Deepika and Prabhas had shot together, recently Big B and Prabhas shot together for the first time. Both the actors took to social media to share their experience of working with each other. Also Read - Ananya Panday PREVENTED Deepika Padukone and team Gehraiyaan from visiting her home due to dad Chunk Panday – here's why

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “first day .. first shot .. first film with the 'Bahubali' Prabhas .. and such a honour to be in the company of his aura, his talent and his extreme humility.. to imbibe to learn .. !!” Also Read - Gehraiyaan: Siddhant Chaturvedi on whether Deepika Padukone and him should have taken Ranveer Singh’s permission for intimate scenes

T 4196 - ... first day .. first shot .. first film with the 'Bahubali' Prabhas .. and such a honour to be in the company of his aura, his talent and his extreme humility ❤️❤️?? .. to imbibe to learn .. !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 18, 2022

Prabhas on his Instagram shared a sill of Big B’s film Deewar, and wrote, “This is a dream come true for me. Completed the first shot of #ProjectK today with the legendary @amitabhbachchan Sir!” Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Akshay Kumar BRUTALLY trolled for copying viral meme in Bachchhan Paandey; Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi 1st REVIEW out and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

Project K is said to be a sci-fi film and it is undoubtedly one of the most awaited upcoming movies. While it is Big B and Prabhas’ first film, and Deepika and Prabhas’ first movie, it is Deepika and Big B’s third film together. Moviegoers are excited to watch the three superstars on the big screen in this grand movie.

While the makers of Project K have not yet announced the official release date, reportedly the film will hit the big screens in 2023. Last year, Deepika had shot for the movie with Prabhas, and the makers had shot a small glimpse from the sets.

They had tweeted, “India’s biggest superstars join hands on the world’s biggest camera… #ProjectK @amitabhbachchan @actorprabhas @deepikapadukone @nag_ashwin @vyjayanthimovies.”