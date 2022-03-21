Project K: Amitabh Bachchan's role from Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer REVEALED

' next Project K is now one of the most anticipated films. It also stars and . The shooting is yet to begin but the mahurat shot featuring Prabhas and superstar Amitabh Bachchan has been shot already. And now, new deets about Project K have surfaced. Deets about Amitabh Bachchan's character in the film Project K have been revealed. As per a report in Tollywood.net, Amitabh Bachchan will be essaying the role of Ashwatthama in the sci-fi thriller film. Also Read - Pathaan: Deepika Padukone shows middle finger to paps while chilling with Shah Rukh Khan [VIEW PICS]

The portal said that a source informed that Big B's role is inspired by the son of Dronacharya, Ashwathama from Mahabharat. It is said that the film revolves around Ashwatthama and his evolution and transformation over the years. The portal said that Bachchan was impressed with the character and the role. And hence, he gave a nod to the script. This is the first time Nag Ashwin is working with Prabhas, Deepika and Amitabh Bachchan. It also marks the first collaboration between Prabhas-Amitabh and Prabhas-Deepika.

In February, Prabhas had shared a picture of Big B after he shot for the mahurat shot. He captioned the post saying, "This is a dream come true for me. Completed the first shot of #ProjectK today with the legendary @amitabhbachchan Sir!." Amitabh Bachchan on the other hand, had tweeted out saying, "T 4196 - ... first day .. first shot .. first film with the 'Bahubali' Prabhas .. and such a honour to be in the company of his aura, his talent and his extreme humility .. to imbibe to learn .. !!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

T 4196 - ... first day .. first shot .. first film with the 'Bahubali' Prabhas .. and such a honour to be in the company of his aura, his talent and his extreme humility ❤️❤️?? .. to imbibe to learn .. !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 18, 2022

Director Nag Ashwin had opened up on casting Deepika in the film. He had said, "I’m very excited to see Deepika play this character. It is something no mainstream lead has done before and will be quite a surprise for everyone. The pairing of Deepika and Prabhas will be one of the main highlights of the film and the story between them, I believe will be something audiences will carry in their hearts for years to come."