Nag Ashwin’s Project K starring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone is one of the most awaited upcoming movies. It is slated to release next year, and the movie is said to be a futuristic sci-fi film. Reportedly, Prabhas and Deepika are currently shooting for the movie in Hyderabad. According to reports, the actors recently shot for a Hollywood-style chase sequence, and fans of Prabhas have been sharing a video claiming that it’s from the sets of the film. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ribbhu Mehra to enter the show? New crisis for Virat and Sai's relationship

Project K's Hollywood-style chase sequence

While talking about the chase sequence, a source told India Today, " and recently shot a high-octane car chase sequence in the film. For the scene, the makers imported luxurious cars such as Ferrari and Lamborghini. This scene remains to be the major highlight of Project K. It has been shot on the lines of Hollywood's James Bond. As far as the climax is concerned, it is being shot in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad." Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Jannat Zubair's bestie Anushka Sen is 'proud of her'; says, 'We are breaking stereotypes' [EXCLUSIVE]

Viral video of Prabhas from the sets of Project K

The video that’s being shared on social media has Lamborghini being driven at full speed. While we can’t see who is driving, fans are claiming that it’s Prabhas. Check out the video below… Also Read - Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and more South stars' most adorable family moments captured in THESE timeless pics

Well, moviegoers are excited about the film, and after reading about the Hollywood-style chase sequence and watching the above video, we are sure everyone will be keener to watch the film.

Upcoming movies of Deepika and Prabhas

Talking about other films of Prabhas, the actor will be seen in Salaar, Adipurush, Raja Deluxe, and Spirit. Adipurush is slated to release in January 2023, but the release date of other movies is not yet announced.

Meanwhile, Deepika has an interesting lineup with films like Pathaan, Fighter, and The Intern Remake. There were reports that the actress has a cameo in and will be seen as Parvati in Brahmastra 2. But, filmmaker has denied the reports.