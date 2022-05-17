Project K director REVEALS details of Prabhas' look from the film and it will leave you excited

South superstar and Bollywood heartthrob Prabhas' Project K along with Deepika Padukone is right now one of the most animated films. This is the first time Deepika will be collaborating with the star and fans cannot wait for them to get together and witness their chemistry onscreen. While now the latest update about the film is that the filmmaker Nag Ashwin has finished the first schedule of the film and he revealed the same to a fan who asked the detail about Prabhas' look in the film. Also Read - Aashram 3: Esha Gupta, Tridha Choudhury, Aaditi Pohankar and more HOTTIES set to spice things up in Bobby Deol’s web series [View Pics]

On Twitter he wrote in Tamil, " Gurtunnaru :) (I remember you) ippude oka schedule and (we've just completed one schedule) including Prabhas gari intro bit...he looks v cool...june end nunchi malli start (Next schedule from June end)...release order lo manam last kada...Inka frequent updates ivvadaniki time undi. (Since we are in the last in terms of release, there's enough time to share regular updates) but rest assured..andaru pranam petti panichestunnam (we're all working with our hearts".

Project K will be Deepika Padukone's Telugu debut film and the fans of the both the stars are eagerly witness to watch them create magic onscreen. Earlier Ashwin's tweet of asking for help from Anand Mahindra on making a few vehicles for his sci film had gone viral. He had mentioned, " Dear @anandmahindra sir...we are making an Indian sci-fi film with Mr Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika called #ProjectK. A few vehicles we are building for this world are unique & beyond the tech of today...if this film does what it is supposed to, it will be the pride of our nation.”

In his tweet he further wrote, " I admire you a lot sir..v have a talented, fully Indian team of engineers and designers. But the scale of the project is such that we could use a hand. Such a film has never been attempted before...it would be an honour if you can help us engineer the future." Well, indeed these are the most awaited films of Prabhas and Deepika.