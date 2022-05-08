Nag Ashwin's next Project K starring , , and has a new cast member. has joined the cast of the film, and the actress took to Instagram to inform her fans about it. The team welcomed her with a beautiful hamper which also has a welcome note. The note reads, “Dear Disha, Project K welcomes you. We are thrilled to have you onboard.” Well, the details about Disha’s character are not yet revealed, but it is said that she will be seen playing a pivotal role in the film. Also Read - Lock Upp star Munawar Faruqui, Bigg Boss 15's Tejasswi Prakash and more: Whopping amounts won by reality show winners will leave you zapped

Project K is a sci-fi film, and for the movie, director Nag Ashwin had asked for the help of Anand Mahindra as he had to design some futuristic cars. He had tweeted, “Dear @anandmahindra sir...we are making an Indian sci-fi film with Mr.Bachan, Prabhas and Deepika called #ProjectK A few vehicles we are building for this world are unique & beyond the tech of today...if this film does wat it is supposed to, it will be the pride of our nation. I admire you a lot sir..v have a talented, fully Indian team of engineers and designers..but the scale of the project is such that we could use a hand..such a film has never been attempted before...it would be an honor if you can help us engineer the future... #ProjectK.” Also Read - Mother's Day 2022: Alia Bhatt shares UNSEEN pic from wedding party with mom and mother-in-law; here's how Neetu Kapoor reacted

Well, Anand Mahindra agreed to help Ashwin, and the latter had also visited Mahindra Research Valley. The filmmaker had tweeted, “What a beautiful campus, where nature meets cutting edge tech...a fruitful start to our journey with @Velu_Mahindra and team..thank you so much @anandmahindra sir. This promises to be v exciting. #mahindraresearchvalley #projectk.” Also Read - Mother's Day 2022: Geeta Basra opens up on trolling of celebrity new moms, 'Aap itne velhe ho' [Exclusive]

What a beautiful campus, where nature meets cutting edge tech...a fruitful start to our journey with @Velu_Mahindra and team..thank you so much @anandmahindra sir. This promises to be v exciting.? #mahindraresearchvalley #projectk pic.twitter.com/FH7kJ8VP53 — Nag Ashwin (@nagashwin7) March 13, 2022

Meanwhile, Prabhas’ fans are super excited about the film. Reportedly, the movie is being mounted on a huge scale and it is one of the costliest films being made in India.