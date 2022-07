Disha Patani has multiple films lined up and one of them is Project K. The movie is being made in Telugu and Hindi, and it will be dubbed and released in various languages like Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and English. Project K also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone. It will mark Disha’s comeback in Telugu films after seven years. The actress made her acting debut with the 2015 release Loafer which starred Varun Tej as the male lead. Recently, in an interview, the actress opened up about her experience of working with Prabhas. Also Read - Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone; actresses who pulled off the 90’s polka dot trend like a pro [watch video]

Disha Patani praises Prabhas

While talking to Pinkvilla, said, “He is one of the nicest actors I have ever worked with. He is so humble, so grounded. I still remember my first day of shoot, he got me home made food in the morning, and he got for the whole team also, not just me. He is just a sweetheart, and so, so easy to work with.” Also Read - Pushpa: After Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's monochrome pictures go VIRAL; fans can't stop gushing about her hot avatar [View Pics]

Prabhas – The Food

Well, is a foodie and he loves to treat his co-stars with yummy food. Earlier, , , Saif Ali Khan, , and others have spoken up about Prabhas getting food for them. Even when Saif and Prabhas were shooting for Adipurush, the latter had sent biryani for his wife . We must say Prabhas’ co-stars are quite lucky. Also Read - Shamshera, Bombay Velvet, Jagga Jasoos: Ranbir Kapoor's biggest flops caused producers a loss of Rs 1000 crore?

Advertisement

Disha Patani busy with the promotions of Ek Villain Returns

Talking about Disha, the actress is currently busy with the promotions of Ek Villain Returns. The film’s trailer and the songs have received a good response. Directed by Mohit Suri, it also stars , , and Tara Sutaria. The movie is slated to release on 29th July 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) ? (@dishapatani)

Apart from Ek Villain Returns and Project K, Disha has Yodha and KTina lined up. The former, which stars Sidharth Malhotra as the male lead, is slated to release in November this year.