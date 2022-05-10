Project K: Disha Patani takes a dig at Prabhas for playing a spoilsport in her diet

A couple of days ago, confirmed the news that she has joined and 's Project K. She posted a photo of a 'welcome onboard' bouquet sent by Project K production house - Vyjayanthi Movies to her Instagram profile. And it looks like Prabhas has already started treating Disha like a family member on the set. He sent homemade food to Disha who then took a tig at him for playing a spoilsport in her diet. Also Read - KGF 2 box office collection week 4: Yash starrer crosses the Rs 1100 crore mark worldwide; all set to overtake RRR

Mentioning Prabhas in her Instagram stories, Disha shared a photo of a slew of lunch boxes, which were obviously sent by Prabhas. She captioned the photo, "Thank you Prabhas for spoiling us". Prabhas' super delicious food appears to be disrupting the Loafer actress' diet. Prabhas bringing delicious and a lot of homemade food to the film crew he is working with is not new to his co-workers. It was previously and Deepika Padukone's turn, and now it is Disha's turn. Also Read - Aamir Khan-Ira Khan to Mandira Bedi: Bollywood celebs who got trolled for their private pics

Disha's role in the movie appears to be a significant one, despite the fact that the makers have kept the details under wraps. Disha was greeted warmly by the team the other day when they sent her a box of goodies and roses. Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone play pivotal roles in the most ambitious project directed by Mahanati fame Nag Aswin. The film is currently in production and is billed to be a sci-fi thriller. Also Read - Disha Patani to Katrina Kaif: 7 Bollywood actresses redefining 'red hot' in the sassiest, stylish way

Apart from Project K, Disha has recently wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film Ek Villain Returns. Starring a powerful ensemble cast including , and Tara Sutaria, Ek Villain Returns is jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms. The film is a sequel to the 2014 blockbuster Ek Villain, which featured Sidharth Malhotra, and . Disha also has Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Yoddha in the pipeline.