Malayali superstar Dulquer Salmaan is a well-known name in Indian cinema. He is still enjoying the success of the romantic drama Sita Ramam also starring Mrunal Thakur. The film received ample love and appreciation from fans and critics alike. The latest report about the actor suggests that he will play a cameo in Prabhas starrer Project K.

If reports are to be believed Dulquer Salmaan will share the screen space with Prabhas in Project K. Fans of Sita Ramam are getting excited to see the actor alongside the Baahubali star. According to reports, Dulquer will have limited screen time but his character will hold a lot of impact in the movie. Reportedly, his character will be showcased at a crucial juncture in the film and it will drive the narrative further. Project K is the working title of Prabhas' next film under the direction of Nag Ashwin.

The film is a high-budget movie made at a budget of Rs 500 crore. Project K is a science fiction highly visioned extravaganza movie directed by Nag Ashwin. The movie is headlined by and . The movie also stars and in important roles. It is produced under the banners of Vyjayanthi Movies which is celebrating its 50 years in the industry. On the occasion of Mahashivratri, the makers dropped a new poster to announce the release date. Much-awaited Project K is scheduled to hit theaters on 12th January 2024.

On the work front, has an upcoming movie titled King of Kotha. It is a gangster action thriller drama scheduled to release this year. Last, the superstar was seen in the romantic drama Sita Ramam and Chup: Revenge of the Artist. He also has a Netflix series titled Guns & Gulaabs (also starring Rajkummar Rao) in the pipeline.