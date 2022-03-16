Project K: Here’s why Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan starrer cannot be shot in one go!

is currently enjoying his break after the release of Radhe Shyam which also stars . The actor next has Project K in the pipeline which also features and . Project K is being directed by Nag Ashwin and is a big-budget science fiction film. The Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer film is not being shot in one go. Yes, you read that right. The film Project K may take some time for release because of the schedule. A report recently opened up on why the film is being delayed. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan makes shocking confession, 'Tired of working for others'; worried fans react

It is said that Prahas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan starrer film have completed the first few schedules as well. A report in Tollywood.net said revealed the real reason why Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer film is being delayed. Tollywood.net quoted a source saying that film cannot be shot in one go because of the genre. "The makers of Project K cannot shoot the entire film at a stretch. They have to film just for 7-8 days every month. As it is a science fiction drama that involves gadgets and property that takes a lot of time to get made. So every month after getting the set and the property ready, the makers start the shoot," the report quoted a source.

Meanwhile, on the work front of Prabhas, apart from Project K, the actor has Salaar, Spirit and Adipurush. Salaar is an action thriller with Prashanth Neel and it also stars . Spirit is a Sandeep Reddy Vanga film which as per IMDB also stars and . Talking about Adipurush, the film is an Om Raut directorial. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan, and .

Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, has Pathaan with and . She also has Fighter with that id being directed by . She will also be seen in The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.