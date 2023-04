Project K starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone has already created a lot of excitement among the audience. The makers of the sci-fi have shared a new Behind the scenes video of the pre-production. Nag Ashwin’s directorial has become of the most awaited films of the year and the makers are piquing interest among the audience by sharing ‘From Skratch’ videos. Episode 2: Assembling The Raiders of the series has been released on the Twitter handle of Vyjayanthi Movies. Also Read - Pongal 2024: Tamil movies of two big stars gearing up for release; likely to give a tough competition to these Telugu stars

Project K is a pan-India film made on a big budget based on the science fiction and fantasy genre. Makers are releasing ‘From Skratch’ series, after first episode wheel they made the audience meet the raiders in the second episode. With such episodic videos behind the scene, they are giving a peak into the most awaited upcoming movie scheduled to release next year. The video features the pre-production team working on the film and trying to understand what would the raiders look like. The team is seen working hard trying to design costumes and VFX for the Raiders. Raiders are touted as an army of villains and a very expensive part of the film. Also Read - Project K: Will the Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer release on time amidst Amitabh Bachchan’s injury? Here's what we know

Watch Project K BTS video

Fan are eagerly waiting for the release of the sci-fi drama and can't wait to watch the high-on-VFX visual spectacular on big screens. Netizens have reacted to the BTS video shared by Vyjananthi Movies and compared it to Hollywood films. The audience said that the team is trying to make something similar to Hollywood standards. The netizens dropped their thoughts in the comment section, one user wrote in Telugu, "They have planned something big".

Take a look at tweets on Project K

Reportedly, the film will portray the modern avatar of Lord Vishnu. Made at a budget of Rs 500 crore the film is a highly visioned extravaganza movie helmed by Nag Ashwin and headlined by . The movie also stars , , and in pivotal roles. It is produced under the banners of Vyjayanthi Movies and is slated to hit theaters on 12th January 2024.