Project K: Nag Ashwin reaches out to Anand Mahindra asking for his collaboration on Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan starrer film

Project K is one of the most anticipated movies with a star cast of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. The film is being made by Nag Ashwin. The movie is going to be a sci-fi thriller and the shoot has begun. Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan shot for some parts last month. Earlier, it was Deepika Padukone who had begun work on the movie. Today, Nag Ashwin reached out to Indian billionaire and tech enthusiast Anand Mahindra seeking his collaboration on the movie. He reached out to him on Twitter. Fans are now hoping that Anand Mahindra gets on board and helps them in some manner.

Project K is one of the most expensive films to be made in India. Nag Ashwin tweeted, "I admire you a lot sir..v have a talented, fully Indian team of engineers and designers..but the scale of the project is such that we could use a hand..such a film has never been attempted before...it would be an honor if you can help us engineer the future..."

Dear @anandmahindra sir...we are making an Indian sci-fi film with Mr.Bachan, Prabhas and Deepika called #ProjectK A few vehicles we are building for this world are unique & beyond the tech of today...if this film does wat it is supposed to, it will be the pride of our nation. — Nag Ashwin (@nagashwin7) March 4, 2022

I admire you a lot sir..v have a talented, fully Indian team of engineers and designers..but the scale of the project is such that we could use a hand..such a film has never been attempted before...it would be an honor if you can help us engineer the future... #ProjectK — Nag Ashwin (@nagashwin7) March 4, 2022

Mahindra is known to pioneer new technologies in the world of automobiles. Project K will have some cutting-edge set design and graphics. Prabhas is also the brand ambassador for Mahindra. It will be a delight if Anand Mahindra also comes on board for Nag Ashwin's movie!