Project K starring , , and is undoubtedly one of the most awaited upcoming movies. The film is currently in production, and earlier this month director Nag Ashwin had asked Anand Mahindra (Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra) for a help to create some futuristic vehicles. Mahindra had replied that he would happily help him. Recently, Ashwin visited Mahindra Research Valley and took to Twitter to inform everyone about it. He also shared a couple of pictures from there.

The filmmaker tweeted, "What a beautiful campus, where nature meets cutting edge tech...a fruitful start to our journey with @Velu_Mahindra and team..thank you so much @anandmahindra sir. This promises to be v exciting. #mahindraresearchvalley #projectk."

Replying to Ashwin, Mahindra tweeted, "Well @nagashwin7 I have to admit you have got me as excited now about this blockbuster sci fi film you're creating. I have a hunch you're going to beat Hollywood hollow…"

Well @nagashwin7 I have to admit you have got me as excited now about this blockbuster sci fi film you're creating. I have a hunch you're going to beat Hollywood hollow… https://t.co/XiqyaEBIDr — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 13, 2022

Prabhas, Deepika, and Big B have already started shooting for the film. When Prabhas and Big B were shooting for the film, they couldn’t stop praising each other. Amitabh Bachchan had tweeted, “first day .. first shot .. first film with the 'Bahubali' Prabhas .. and such a honour to be in the company of his aura, his talent and his extreme humility.. to imbibe to learn .. !!”

T 4196 - ... first day .. first shot .. first film with the 'Bahubali' Prabhas .. and such a honour to be in the company of his aura, his talent and his extreme humility ❤️❤️?? .. to imbibe to learn .. !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 18, 2022

He had also posted, “'Bahubali' Prabhas .. your generosity is beyond measure .. you bring me home cooked food, beyond delicious .. you send me quantity beyond measure .. could have fed an Army .. the special cookies .. beyond scrumptious .. And your compliments beyond digestible”

'Bahubali' Prabhas .. your generosity is beyond measure .. you bring me home cooked food, beyond delicious .. you send me quantity beyond measure .. could have fed an Army ..

the special cookies .. beyond scrumptious ..

And your compliments beyond digestible ? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 20, 2022

Prabhas had shared on Instagram, “This is a dream come true for me. Completed the first shot of #ProjectK today with the legendary @amitabhbachchan Sir!”