Project K: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone’s film with Nag Ashwin is a futuristic project with robots – deets inside

With Radhe Shyam set for release in theatres worldwide on 14th January 2022, all eyes are now on Prabhas' next projects, with his movie with Director Nag Ashwin being one of the most eagerly awaited. Furthermore, with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan also a part of the film, the anticipation for Project K is at an all-time high.