The year is ending with bang courtesy Radhe Shyam. The trailer of the highly anticipated and starrer was unveiled today evening, 23rd December, with unparalleled pomp and vigour, amidst an army of fans raising the excitement of the film to fever pitch. Along with lead stars Pooja Hegde and Prabhas, the movie's Director, Radha Krishna Kumar, music director Justin, and other members from the cast and crew, three other popular film personalities made their presence felt at the event. We're talking about Directors Om Raut, Nag Ashwin, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, all of whom are helming Prabhas' next movies, Adipurush, Project K, and Spirit respectively, embellishing the Radhe Shyam trailer launch with more grandeur than had already engulfed it.

With Radhe Shyam set for release in theatres worldwide on 14th January 2022, all eyes are now on Prabhas' next projects, with his movie with Director Nag Ashwin being one of the most eagerly awaited of the actor's upcoming releases. Furthermore, with and also a part of the film, and Nag Ashwin's last venture, Mahanati, being a critically lauded National Award winner, the anticipation for Project K is at an all-time high. Well, if you're among those who can't wait for Project K and also just can't be satisfied with the announcement of the film and its main cast, then, boy, have we got an exciting treat in store for you.

Now, it's been widely speculated that Project K is a sci-fi film, though never confirmed. Well, we can now safely say that it belongs to the sci-fi genre while also reveal some interesting tidbits about it as we were present at the grand Radhe Shyam event last night, 23rd December, in Hyderabad, where Nag Ashwin and the producers of the movie, T-Series, graciously showed us a montage clip of the film, which only lasted a few seconds, but instantly caught out attention for two aspects. The montage video contained a glimpse of a robot and a couple of futuristic elements, which have us rubbing our hands in glee about the trajectory that Project K's screenplay might take.

Coming to Radhe Shyam, the movie is slated to hit theatres worldwide on 14th January 2022.