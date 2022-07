Prabhas is one of the biggest names from down South and it is nothing short of a festival for his fans whenever his films make it to the theatres. His popularity has only increased with each passing day and he has become synonymous as the Baahubali star. He has quite a few films in the pipeline. One of them is Project K. The film that is being helmed by Ashwini Dutt also stars Bollywood divas like Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. Now, here's an update on its release date. Also Read - Koffee with Karan 7: Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor pics leaked from set; Laal Singh Chaddha star to discuss ex-wives Kiran Rao, Reena Dutta

Project K to release on a very special day?

If the latest reports are anything to go by, the makers of Project K will wrap up the shooting of the film in January 2023 and if all goes as per plan, the producers are eyeing ' birthday which falls in October to release the film. There are more reports that suggest that if not on his birthday in 2023, then the film will release in January 2024. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement over the release date yet.

Project K to bigger than ever

The Prabhas starrer which also has Bollywood megastar apart from and will be bigger than ever. It is going to release in many languages including English. Of late, South Indian films have been doing extremely well at the box office and it is expected that Project K will also be a blockbuster hit. However, his last film Radhe Shyam with could not see much success. So only time will tell if Project K will change the trend or not.

Prabhas' upcoming films

Apart from Project K, Prabhas also has Adipurush in his kitty. He will be seen with Saif Ali Khan, and in this one. The release date of the film same is yet to be unnounced.