Project K starring Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani is one of the most awaited upcoming films. The movie went on the floors last year, and since then it has been making it to the news for multiple reasons. It is said to be a futuristic sci-fi film and Nag Ashwin is leaving no stone unturned to make it one of the biggest movies made in Indian cinema. Now, reportedly, the movie is all set to get a Hollywood touch. Also Read - Pathaan star Deepika Padukone's cryptic post leaves fans shocked; actress shares, 'Everybody fixing their bodies...'

Project K has been making it to the headlines in the entertainment news from the day it has been announced. According to a report in Pinkvilla, multiple Hollywood-based action directors are working on Prabhas starrer. Also Read - Alia Bhatt baby shower: Ranbir Kapoor's exes skipped the wedding but to be part of the big bash?

A source told the portal that the movie is set around World War 3 and has 5 prolonged action blocks and that’s why the makers have roped in multiple action directors to design the action. The reason behind hiring four to five different action units is that every action block is equal to multiple action blocks that we watch in a movie. Also Read - Brahmastra: Not Deepika Padukone but Alia Bhatt is the Jal Astra? These leaked pictures change the popular theory

Advertisement

Reportedly, the film is been shot like a Hollywood movie with a blue and green screen set up, and if there’s anything that’s not going through the vision the team is immediately reshooting it as per the needs of the technology. “The camera quality and green screen set up is also top-notch to make an IMAX experience,” added the source.

The source also spilled some beans about Amitabh Bachchan’s character and revealed that it’s inspired by Ashwathama. The source further said, “In fact, he also has a big action sequence alongside Prabhas in the film.”

Well, we are sure these details about Project K will make everyone excited for the film. While the makers have not yet officially announced the release date, they are planning to release the film by the end of next year or in 2024.