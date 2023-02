Telugu superstar has a blockbuster year ahead with upcoming movies Adipurush and Salaar. In the pipeline, he also has a highly anticipated big-budget movie titled Project K featuring Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in significant roles. As per the latest development around the movie it is reported that Project K will be released in two segments. The movie is reported to be a two-part like superstars’ popular movie Prabhas. Also Read - Prabhas upcoming new movies slate revealed: To own box office with Adipurush, Salaar and more

The movie marks Deepika Padukone and Prabhas' first collaboration. It is also a maiden partnership between Prabhas and director Nag Ashwin. The first part is slated to release next year in 2024. The first schedule of the shooting has been finished which also includes the actors' introduction scene. It is a science fiction film and Project K is the working title.

According to a recent report by Pinkvilla, the makers have locked the idea of releasing the movie in two parts. The makers have come to this decision considering the wide vision and plot of the movie. As per reports, the first part will set the world and conflict, while the whole drama will evolve in the second chapter. It is expected to be similar to what was shown in the Bahubali series. Project K is pictured as the biggest film in Indian Cinema exploring a conflict that has never been shown before.

Project K is a science fiction film written and directed by Nag Ashwin. Apart from and it also stars, and . The movie is shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi language and marks Deepika Padukone’s first south Indian film. The movie is made at a budget of Rs 500 crores and is expected to be the biggest film in the industry. Project K is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and celebrates 50 years of the production company.