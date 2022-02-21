After being indoors for a long time, Amitabh Bachchan is now on set with Prabhas. The two have come together for Nag Ashwin's sci-fi thriller, which is being promoted as one of India's costliest movies ever. Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to thank Prabhas for the home-cooked food that he sent for the veteran star. It seems the variety and proportion was huge. But there was one thing that Amitabh Bachchan found indigestible. He tweeted, "Bahubali' Prabhas .. your generosity is beyond measure .. you bring me home-cooked food, beyond delicious .. you send me quantity beyond measure .. could have fed an Army .. the special cookies .. beyond scrumptious .. And your compliments beyond digestible." Also Read - Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna set to marry Liger star Vijay Deverakonda this year? HOT SCOOP

Amitabh Bachchan has kept fans updated on his schedule through his blog. He revealed that his health had been steady since a year and he had come back amidst "excruciating pain". He wrote, "It is the return home after the return of the work that has harboured on the inevitable from earlier - ACTION .. and despite all the physical handicaps that prevent through excruciating pain, it has been a rewarding experience." Prabhas shared a picture of Amitabh Bachchan from Deewar and said that he felt very honoured to work with Indian cinema's biggest icons.

Amitabh Bachchan also wrote on Twitter that he was in awe of Prabhas' talent, aura and humility. He tweeted, "T 4196 - ... first day .. first shot .. first film with the 'Bahubali' Prabhas .. and such an honour to be in the company of his aura, his talent, and his extreme humility.. to imbibe to learn .. !!" Prabhas shared a picture of young Amitabh from the 1975 hit film Deewar and wrote, "This is a dream come true for me. Completed the first shot of #ProjectK today with the legendary @amitabhbachchan Sir!"

Deepika Padukone is the leading lady of Project K. This is her second movie with Amitabh Bachchan after the stupendous Piku. Big B is waiting for the release of Nagraj Manjule's Jhund on March 4, 2022. Amitabh Bachchan also has Goodbye with Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna. Besides, there is Brahmastra, Runway 34 and the remake of The Intern.