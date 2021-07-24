Project K: Prabhas welcomes 'Guru of Indian Cinema' Amitabh Bachchan as Nag Ashwin's sci-fi thriller goes on floors – view pic

And it's treat for fans as the shooting of one of his highly-anticipated films co-starring and has begun today in Hyderabad. The film went on floors with a pooja ceremony and Amitabh Bachchan is the first person to start shooting in this venture as the star shared a pic, where is giving the clap for Big B's shot. Sharing the pic he wrote, "On this #GuruPurnima, it is an honour for me to Clap for the Guru of Indian cinema!… it now begins!! #ProjectK @amitabhbachchan @deepikapadukone @nag_ashwin @vyjayanthimovies." Also Read - Prabhas beats Fawad Khan, Kim Hyun Joong and more to top the list of 'Top Ten Most Handsome Asian Men 2021'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

T 3976 - .. for the Mahurat shot of #ProjectK .. what an honour to be behind the clap being given by the icon that created cinematic magical waves throughout the Country and the World with Bahubali #actorprabhas @deepikapadukone @nagashwin7 @VyjayanthiFilms pic.twitter.com/xxOhZKjmds — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 24, 2021

Talking about Amitabh Bachchan's entry in the film, Nag Ashwin earlier said, "I feel lucky and blessed that Bachchan Sir has selected our film among the many choices he has. It is a full-length role, which we believe will do justice to the legend that he is." During the media interaction, producer Ashwini Dutt said, "Nag Ashwin' story surprised me. He came up with a universally acceptable story for Baahubali and star Prabhas. The project requires hundreds of cr of budget. Only Prabhas has the ability to pull off such a massive project."

The film is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and will be made on the budget of Rs 400 crore. The production of this film will be shot all over Europe.

