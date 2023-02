The much-awaited film Project K has locked its release date. Ever since the film was announced it has created a massive buzz and fans have been eagerly waiting for the film to hit big screens. On the occasion of Mahashivratri the makers of Project K have announced the release date. A new intriguing poster of the sci-fi drama was dropped today to announce the release date. Also Read - Project K: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer to be a two parts film like Baahubali? Here’s what we know

The highly anticipated movie of the recent time will release on 12th January 2024. It is a big-budget movie by Vyjayanthi movies. Completing 50 years the producers are celebrating half a century with Project K starring Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan. The makers and star cast shared the new poster on their respective social media handles. Fans are overjoyed with the news and compared the film to Marvel. Also Read - Prabhas upcoming new movies slate revealed: To own box office with Adipurush, Salaar and more

Soon after the release date poster was unveiled fans flooded the comments section. One user called the film Marvel level, another said this is going to be epic. A Prabhas fan wrote on 12th January the world will be under Prabhas territory. Another user already titled the film a blockbuster. While others dropped lit emojis some expressed their love for Project K and the stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. People can’t wait to see the extravaganza visuals of Project K in theaters. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Suhana Khan dating Agastya Nanda, Janhvi Kapoor blushes as she is spotted with Shikhar Pahariya and more

The movie is reported to be a two-part film just like Bahubali given its wide vision and plot. The film made at a budget of 500 crores is expected to be a biggest film in the industry. Project K is a maiden collaboration between Nag Ashwin and . The movie marks ’s entry to tollywood making her debut in Telugu cinema and her first team-up with Prabhas. The science fiction film is directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies which is celebrating its 50 years. The film also stars and in lead roles. The movie was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi language.