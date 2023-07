Project K is now Kalki 2898 AD. The title was unveiled at Comic Con in San Deigo with Kamal Haasan and Prabhas being present. The first glimpse took us to a dystopian world where people are oppressed by dark forces and technology. Deepika Padukone looks like one of the soldiers of this unknown force that has taken over the world. We see the glimpse of an old man being tortured. Project K is being promoted as a sci-fi thriller with an element of mythology. There is a statue of Lord Hanuman which we can see falling in the hands of Prabhas. The Baahubali star is looking amazing. His gaze is enough to give you the goosebumps. Also Read - Project K: Prabhas new look at the Comic-Con festival ahead of the first glimpse impresses fans [Check Reactions]

Nag Ashwin said in a statement that India was home to some of the greatest folklore and superheroes ever written. He said Kalki 2898 AD is an attempt to share that with the world. The Comic Con was the perfect stage to unveil the movie. Rana Daggubati introduced Kamal Haasan to the foreign audience. Fans are blown over with what they have seen in the teaser. We also saw people dressed like raiders at Comic Con. Take a look at top reactions on Twitter after the first glimpse of Project K...

We can see that the response has been terrific so far. This is indeed a big moment for Indian cinema. With Hollywood films doing great business in Indian metros and cities, our makers too need to up their game!