PS-I: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares the first poster of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan and it has raised our expectations

The first poster of Mani Ratnam's upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan is finally out and it has surely raised our expectations. The movie is based on a book by Kalki Krishnamurthy and it stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with Chiyaan Vikram and others.