PS-I: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares the first poster of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan and it has raised our expectations

The first poster of 's upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan is finally out and it has surely raised our expectations. The movie is based on a book by Kalki Krishnamurthy and it stars along with Chiyaan Vikram, , , , , Jayaram, , Aishwarya Lekshmi, , , Rahman and Sara Arjun to name a few.

Sharing the first poster of her film, Aishwarya Rai wrote, "The Golden Era comes to Life✨Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan ?PS1." Actor Karthi also shared the news with his fans on Twitter.

Before Mani Ratnam decided on adapting this historical drama, it was to be adapted by MG Ramachandran, who had bought the rights to produce a film in 1958 for Rs 10,000. But, it couldn't happen.

It’s since 1994 that Mani Ratnam wanted to make a film on Ponniyin Selvan. However, making a film on a budget of Rs. 100 crore back then was a huge responsibility. In 2010, he decided to begin the project, but faced another roadblock with the locations. As per reports, the legendary Director wanted to shoot certain portions of the film in Mysore Palace Lalitha Mahal, but was refused permission.

After Mani Ratnam decided to revive the project in 2019, there were a lot of casting changes – Thalapathy Vijay, , , Nayanthara, , and several others opted out of the film for varied reasons. A lot of other casting changes took place as and when the filmmaker decided to start shooting.