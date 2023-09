Ponniyin Selvan 2 actress Trisha Krishnan might get married soon. Yes, the gorgeous actress is again caught in wedding rumours. It is being reported that she might marry a Malayalam producer. The actress has apparently finally found her Prince Charming. It seems a big announcement will be made on this matter in a short while. However, there is no confirmation from the actress on this as yet. Trisha Krishnan has always maintained that she is happy being single. The actress said that she has friends who married on time but many of them are ending up with divorces. She said she has not decided on whether she will ever get hitched or not. Also Read - Jawan star Nayanthara to Hansika Motwani: Private pictures of South Indian actresses get leaked

Trisha Krishnan dated Rana Daggubati

One of the main linkups of her life was with Rana Daggubati. The Baahubali hunk said that they dated briefly but said it did not work out. They continued to be good friends though. In between, she got engaged to Varun Manian. But the engagement did not end in marriage. The news made headlines all over. It seems Varun Manian was not very kicked about the marriage in the first place. He is the son of an industrialist. Some of his folks also wanted someone from a similar background. It was said that he was not keen that she pursue acting after her marriage but Trisha did not wish to end her career so soon.

It was said that she walked out of a film which was to be produced by him. Rumours surfaced that Varun Manian lost his cool after seeing Dhanush at their engagement. He is not on good terms with the Tamil superstar. Trisha told him that he is her close friend, which is why she invited him over. This ed to a huge spat. When his father tried to make the couple reason, she told him that this was "their matter" and to stay out of it.

Trisha's upcoming films

The actress will be seen next in Thalapathy Vijay's Leo. She was last seen as a princess in Ponniyin Selvan. The actress is super kicked about Leo, which is a Lokesh Kanagaraj movie. Trisha and Thalapathy have shot some romantic songs in Kashmir as per reports.