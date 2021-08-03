PSPK Rana Movie RELEASE DATE: Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati's Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake confirms MEGA CLASH with Prabhas and Mahesh Babu

The makers of the PSPK Rana Movie have dropped an announcement video, showing Pawan Kalyan, Director Trivikram Srinivas and Saagar K Chandra taking part in a musical sitting alongside composer SS Thaman, declaring along with the release date that the first single will also be shortly released