PSPK Rana Movie RELEASE DATE: Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati's Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake confirms MEGA CLASH with Prabhas and Mahesh Babu

The makers of Power Star Pawan Kalyan and handsome hunk Rana Daggubati's multi-starrer, tentatively titled PSPK Rana Movie, directed by Saagar K Chandra and produced by Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments, have announced to release date of the film in theatres for Sankranthi 2022. The makers have come up with a big update of releasing the Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake (Malayalam original) on 12th January. They have also dropped another update that the musical promotions will begin very soon, with the buzz being that music director SS Thaman's soundtrack and first single will be out very soon.

"Gear up for the Biggest Battle of Self-Esteem, #ProductionNo12 in theatres 12 Jan 2022. Be ready to experience the FIRST SINGLE veryy soonnn. PowerStar @PawanKalyan @RanaDaggubati #Trivikram @MusicThama @MenenNithya @saagar_chandrak @vamsi84 @NavinNooli," tweeted Sithara Entertainments from its official handle, announcing the release date of the PSPK Rana Movie aka the Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake.

The announcement video shows , Director and Saagar K Chandra taking part in a musical sitting alongside composer SS Thaman. Going by the background score, we can bet that this is going to be a stirring number. Check it out below:

What this does now is ensue that Pawan Kalyan and movie arrives a day before 's Sarkaru Vaari Paata and two day prior to Radhe Shyam in the highly anticipated 3-way clash during Makar Sankranti next year at the box office.