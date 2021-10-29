The shocking news of 's demise has left the film fraternity and fans in disbelief. The popular Kannada actor and son of Kannada cinema legend Rajkumar passed away at the age of 46 on Friday following a massive heart attack. Condolences have started pouring in on social media where celebrities and fans have been expressing their shock over his untimely demise. Also Read - Puneeth Rajkumar passes away: Actor's last tweet before his death goes viral - read deets

According to family sources, Puneeth developed severe chest pain and suffered a heart attack while working out at a gym. He was immediately shifted to Vikram Hospital. Dr Ranganath Nayak stated that his condition was critical when he was brought to the hospital. He was being treated at the ICU facility. Also Read - BREAKING! Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46 due to cardiac arrest; Abhishek Bachchan, Dulquer Salmaan, Tamanaah Bhatia and others express grief

Hundreds of fans have gathered outside Vikram hospital as soon as they learnt about Puneeth's passing away. The heartbreaking visuals of fans outside the hospital have surfaced online and they will surely tear you apart. Also Read - From Mahesh Babu to Anushka Shetty: Top south stars who have rejected the biggest Bollywood films

Twitter is flooded with emotional outbreak of fans who are currently in deep shock. One fan shared a picture of Puneeth laughing out loud alongside Rocking Star Yash from a day before yesterday's event. Film critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared, "Such a humble star from a hugely respected family..His charm was so alluring.. God is so unkind to take him away from us..Gone too soon.. Condolences to family, friends and fans.."

#PuneethRajkumar Such a humble star from a hugely respected family.. His charm was so alluring.. God is so unkind to take him away from us.. Gone too soon.. Condolences to family, friends and fans.. #RIP #OmShanti pic.twitter.com/0aG5M0DdLC — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 29, 2021

He would do that every time we met. Raise his eyebrows like that and smile. This is how I will remember him. Warm , respectful and enthusiastic. I will remember his kindness, his simplicity, his extraordinary memory. Neene Rajakumara…. #puneethrajkumar ?? pic.twitter.com/RzcGCyKGZ8 — Aiyyo Shraddha (@AiyyoShraddha) October 29, 2021

Day before yesterday #PuneethRajkumar

Life is like a water bubble pic.twitter.com/NNIWEtTNM7 — Jayadeep (@Its_Jdeep) October 29, 2021

Puneeth was born on March 17, 1975 and was fondly known as Appu. He was also a singer, television presenter and producer. He acted in more than 29 films. He also appeared in many films as a child artiste. He won the National Film Award for Best Child Artiste for his role in Bettada Hoovu. He made his debut in the Kannada film industry with Appu in 2002.