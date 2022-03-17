In a shocking turn of events last year in October, passed away after suffering a heart attack. He had complained of uneasiness to his wife Ashwini after which they headed to the hospital. He passed away on his way to the hospital. Puneeth Rajkummar was just 46. Today marks Puneeth Rajkumar's 4th birth anniversary. And on his birth anniversary today, his last film, James, is being released posthumously. Heartfelt tributes are being poured in for the Kannada Superstar across the country. Puneeth Rajkumar's fans are pouring in their heart-touching messages and wishing he was alive. Also Read - Prabhas calls Puneeth Rajkumar's last film James a 'Masterpiece', pens down an emotional note for the late actor

Talking about the movie James, it is an action thriller film directed by Chethan Kumar. James is produced by Kishore Pathikonda under the banner of Kishore Productions. James stars in the lead opposite Puneeth Rajkumar. In an interview, the director had opened up on the posthumous release of the film. He said, "Fans were expecting the film to release on March 17, which happens to be Puneeth's birth anniversary. We, as a team, are yet to recover from this unexpected shock, but I assure fans that they will not be disappointed. We will soon meet after all the ceremonies and formalities here are finished to discuss the next course of action for the completion of the film. I had waited all my life to direct Puneeth in a film, but I cannot fathom that it will now end up being his last."

Puneeth Rajkumar donated his eyes after his demise as his father's wish. After his demise, a state funeral was held for the star. Puneeth Rajkummar's body was kept at the Kanteerava stadium for 3 days so that fans and celebs can pay their respects to him. Reportedly, 25 lakh people had come to pay respects to the late star.