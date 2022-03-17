Actor , one of the top actors of the Kannada film industry, passed away on October 29, last year, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 46. His death came as a shock to many of his fans. Unable to come to terms with the news of the actor's demise, nearly 7 fans even died by suicide while 3 of them wanted their eyes donated like their idol. It's been nearly 5 months since Puneeth Rajkumar went for his heavenly abode. But his aunt Nagamma is still unaware that her nephew is no more in this mortal world. Also Read - James: From distributing food in theatres to keeping seat number 17 vacant and more; Puneeth Rajkumar fans make his Swansong extra special

According to reports, Nagamma, sister of thespian Dr Rajkumar, is 90 years old and the oldest member in the family. She was very fond of Puneeth aka Appu who was also her favourite nephew. The Kannada star often used to visit her in their ancestral home in Gajanur. Whenever she enquires about Puneeth, her family members maintain that he is gone for an outdoor shoot in another country and assure her that he will be back soon.

"Whenever she misses Appu and asks for him, we say he is on an outdoor shoot in a different country and will be back soon. We play his movie and she happily watches him onscreen. We have been managing like this all this while. Few years ago, when Raghanna ( , Puneeth's elder brother) suffered a heart attack, she couldn't bear the shock and was hospitalized. She looked after them like her own children. She definitely cannot bear the news of Appu's death. So we do this," a family member was quoted as saying by News18.

The family has made sure that they keep Puneeth's picture without garland to keep his death a secret from Nagamma. They also make sure no neighbours or villagers talk about Appu whenever they visit their ancestral house. The report adds Raghavendra Rajkumar recently visited Nagamma and continues to maintain the secret.

Puneeth, who enjoys a huge fan base, holds the distinction of being the first Indian actor whose first six films completed a 100-day run in theatres. The youngest son of Kannada matinee idol Late Dr Rajkumar, was a versatile personality who excelled on the big and small screens. He was known for his philanthropy.

His last film movie James has released in theatres today, on his birthday, March 17. The movie has got one of the biggest openings in recent times. Fans of Puneeth have decorated the theaters and organised various social service events which have created a sort of festive mood in the state. Several political leaders and film personalities paid homage to the actor.