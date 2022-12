Everyone is super excited about Pushpa 2. Starring Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna and others - Pushpa: The Rule has already piqued the interest of all. After the stupendous success of Pushpa: The Rise, everyone wants to know what happens next. The first part ended with Pushpa calling for a war with cop Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat played by Fahadh Faasil. Any update about the film leaves fans wanting to know more. So here's a big update. Reportedly, a spicy number will be added to Pushpa 2 featuring Anasuya Bharadwaj. Also Read - Anurag Kashyap RESPONDS to Vivek Agnihotri's tweet on his statement about Kantara and Pushpa destroying Bollywood

Pushpa 2 to have a spicy number by Anasuya? Reed deets

Anasuya Bharadwaj played a pivotal role in Pushpa: The Rise. The anchor-turned-actress played Rangamma Athha. She is vicious and how. Now, as per a report in Gulte.com, filmmaker is going to extend her character in Pushpa 2. Her character graph will be something that one would have not expected at all. Plus, a spicy number will also feature in part 2 that will have Anasuya Bharadwaj in an avatar never seen before.

In Pushpa: The Rise, it was who appeared in an item number. The song Oo Antava was a rage. Her sultriness teamed with Allu Arjun's ruggedness made it a classic hit. Even today, Oo Antava remains to be one of the top songs at parties and more. Samantha Ruth Prabhu appeared in a never-seen-before avatar and it worked wonders with the audience. Fans are hoping that part 2 will have an item number featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

When is Pushpa 2 releasing?

As per the reports, the shooting for Pushpa 2 has begun. Sukumar, , and others have started work on the same and it is expected that the film will hit the theatres by next year. However, there were rumours suggesting that wait for Pushpa 2 will be longer than expected as the film will release only in 2024. Well, we hope these rumours are not true as he we can't keep calm for Pushpa 2.