Fans of Allu Arjun have been waiting for an update on Pushpa 2. It has been more than a year since the release of Pushpa and the entire country is looking forward to the release of the film. For a few months now, Allu Arjun and the team have been shooting for the film in various schedules. Now that the shooting has been going at a brisk pace, fans of Allu Arjun have been waiting for an update on the teaser. Well, here is one that is going to excite you.

Allu Arjun will be turning a year older on April 8 and on this occasion, it is said that the teaser of Pushpa 2 is going to be out. Mostly, this teaser could be giving a glimpse of the new shades of Pushparaj. A source informed that Sukumar is busy editing the teaser and is making sure that it lives up to the expectations of the fans of Allu Arjun.



The team recently completed filming a major schedule in Visakhapatnam in which they shot plenty of action sequences. As per a tweet by the Telugu movies portal Aakashavaani, the makers have made a three-minute-long teaser from the action sequences shot so far. Fans of Allu Arjun cannot keep their calm as Pushpa and Srivalli are all set to make a comeback once again to enthral the audiences.

Directed by Sukumar, the film has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and Fahadh Faasil playing Banwar Singh Shikhawath. The film even has Ajay Ghosh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Daali Dhananjaya, and many other actors playing pivotal roles.

Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music for the film. All the songs from the first part are huge hits. O Antava...Oo Oo Antava song featuring Samantha is a hit for being a peppy number and the dance movements of Allu Arjun and Samantha.

Shot in Telugu, the film will be released in multiple languages and is expected to be released sometime next year.