Rashmika Mandanna is currently basking on the success of her recently released film the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. Rumours are rife that she has also increased her fess post the success of Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. Rashmika played the role of Geetanjali, Ranvijay's (Ranbir Kapoor) wife. Although the Kapoor lad was the highlight of the film, Rashmika too got a meatier part to play. The actress will soon commence shoot for Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2. Now the catch is that post Animal success, the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has decided to increase Rashmika's scene in the film.

Rashmika Mandanna to get more screen time in Pushpa 2

We all know that Pushpa: The Rise Part 1 and Pushpa 2: The Rule will always be about Allu Arjun. Even in the first part although Rashmika Mandanna's screen time was less, she did gain immense popularity from the film. Talking about Pushpa 2, the Animal actress will once again reprise her role of Srivali. She will start shooting for Pushpa 2 from December 12, 2023. Speculations are going around that post Animal success the makers of Pushpa 2 want to cash in on Rashmika's growing popularity and hence her screen time will be extended in the film. Also Read - Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun will astonish the audience says composer Devi Sri Prasad; shares exciting details

Rashmika Mandanna excited for Pushpa 2

In a statement issued by the actress herself she stated that Pushpa 2 will blow everyone's mind especially the second half. Well, it won't be wrong to say that Pushpa has played a bigger role than Animal in Rashmika's career. Although the actress was a popular name in south it was in 2021 when Pushpa released, that the actress got the worldwide recognition.

Rashmika trolled for her act in Animal

There can be no success without a little failure. While Rashmika sure has been a part of this year's biggest grosser, she has received backlash for her performance in Animal. Those who have watched Animal observed that Rashmika's south accent is so strong that her Hindi dialogues were not at all clear. One scene where Geetanjali (Rashmika) tells Ranvijay (Ranbir) that she wished his father died is netizens favourite. A lot of memes have been made on that particular scene where Rashmika's words is not easy to ears.