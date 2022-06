Reports are streaming in that Pushpa 2 aka Pushpa The Rule will go on floors from the end of July. So, why did it take so long for the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer to get going, especially after the massive hit that Pushpa aka Pushpa The Rise turned out to be? Apparently, it's precisely because of the massive hit that it turned out to be, coupled with the blockbuster success of other recent South movies like RRR and KGF 2 that Director Sukumar was compelled to delay the start of Pushpa part 2 by a few months. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani looking into each other's eyes and chatting non-stop will put all breakup rumours to rest

Pushpa 2 script changes

As per a report in Amar Ujala, post the massive success of Pushpa, followed by the even bigger success of RRR and KGF Chapter 2, Director Sukumar felt that several changes need to be made to the script of Pushpa 2, keeping the larger pan-India audience in mind. Apparently, most of the script was already ready by the time Pushpa 1 had released in theatres, but after seeing the stupendous response in the Hindi belt, multiple alterations have been either added or subtracted to give the second part an even larger cross-country flavour, which is why the film has been delayed from going on floors and is slated to begin from end July. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Ajith’s look in AK61, Deepika Padukone-Prabhas' issues on Project K sets, Pushpa 2 deets and more