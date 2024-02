Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun is a family man and he has time and again proved it. No matter how busy the superstar is he often takes his time off to spend some quality time with his family and that's the biggest sign of a gentleman. The National Award winner who has been busy with his hectic schedule of shooting Pushpa: The Rise celebrated Valentine's Day with his wife Sneha Reddy and his kids Ayaan and Arha. The adorable picture of the family cutting a cake together on the love day is all hearts and the fans are in awe of this perfect family picture. Also Read - Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna aka Srivalli shares an update on the Allu Arjun starrer and it'll make the wait harder

Allu Arjun shared the picture of the celebration on his Instagram stories, while his beloved wife Sneha took to her Instagram and shared the post and the fans are expressing their love towards this adorable picture of the Pushpa 2 star. The picture shows Allu holding his daughter Arha adorably close to him, the actor is extremely close to his daughter and treats her no less than a princess. And this picture is a proof. Also Read - Ram Charan to Kajal Aggarwal: South Indian actors who purchased luxurious homes in Mumbai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Sneha Reddy (@allusnehareddy)

Allu Arjun's wife Sneha is one night he is it followed celebrity wife in down south and especially after Pushpa she had gained even more popularity on the social media. While speaking about his little daughter Arha she is already a star as she was a part of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film Shakuntalam where she played the younger version of the actress.

In this picture, you can see how Allu Arjun and his family love to celebrate even the smallest things in a great way, well like they say it's all about celebrating small things together and indeed they live by it. We love this famous picture of Allu Arjun celebrating Valentine's Day together, no!