Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 is one of the most successful films in recent times. The Telugu film did very well at the box office, and even the dubbed versions got a great response. The Hindi dubbed version of the film collected Rs. 108 crore at the box office. Now, everyone is eagerly waiting for Pushpa 2: The Rule, and there have been multiple reports about the film's budget and the amount that Allu Arjun is charging for the film.

According to Koimoi, Allu Arjun is charging Rs. 125 crore for Pushpa 2, and that makes him one of the highest-paid Indian actors and gets him in the league of Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. Reportedly, when Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan was being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Salman had quoted Rs. 125 crore as his fees, and the producer had agreed to it.

There have been reports that the budget of Pushpa 2 is Rs. 450 crore. Well, a few days ago, the makers launched the film with a puja ceremony, and recently Rashmika at the trailer of Goodbye revealed that in a couple of days, they will start shooting for Pushpa 2.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 also stars Fahadh Faasil in the lead role. Recently, there were reports that the makers have approached Sai Pallavi to play the role of a tribal girl in the film. However, there’s no official announcement about it. However, if the reports turn out to be true, it will be interesting to watch Sai, Allu Arjun, and Rashmika in Pushpa 2 together.

The release date of Pushpa 2 is not yet announced, but we can expect it to release next year. The film will take a bumper opening and break many records at the box office.