Pushpa 2 which is going to come in theatres on August 2024 is one of the most expected films of the year. Reports of how Allu Arjun wants to make it as impactful as RRR did the rounds in the press. It is a pan-India film that many are waiting for. Fans are hoping that it is a huge success. But reports are coming that buyers are not very keen to put in big money for the film in Telugu states. Pushpa which came out in 2021 did superb business at the box office. It tasted success after the pandemic and people flocked to the cinema halls despite COVID-19 restrictions. It made Rs 250 crores, which was seen as a staggering sum and its OTT rights were bought at a huge price.

Buyers wary about spending big on Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2 is carrying good reports from whosoever has seen bits and pieces of the film. Rumours of it beating KGF 2 is also doing the rounds. But except movies made by SS Rajamouli, no Telugu film has made much impact on a pan-India level. Salaar, has done well only in the Telugu and Hindi versions. It under-performed in all other languages. The makers of Pushpa 2 wanted buyers to shell out astronomical amounts for the film, but that is not happening. This has been reported by Track Tollywood. It seems the makers quoted Rs 200 crores for the theatrical rights of the film.

Nizam buyers in no mood to shell out big bucks for Pushpa 2

Only SS Rajamouli films have been sold for that sum. Even Salaar was sold at a much lesser rate than what producers hoped for. The theatrical rights in Andhra Pradesh were sold for Rs 160 crores for Salaar. But now it seems that it won't make Rs 160 cr from that belt. It seems even Pushpa had earned lower than Rs 110 crores in the Telugu speaking belt.

It seems producers of Pushpa 2 are quoting Rs 100 crores for the six territories of Andhra Pradesh. But now, getting even Rs 60 crores is a tough ask for movies not coming in Sankranthi period. The buyers are not willing to splurge such a big amount. In the Nizam area, the pre-release theatrical business might wind up at Rs 70-75 crores as per Track Tollywood.