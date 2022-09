Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa was a massive hit. The film helmed by Sukumar became a rage among the masses. From its songs to Allu Arjun aka Pushpa's signature step went viral and ruled social media over days. Now, everyone is super excited for the second instalment of the film. Pushpa 2 will have Allu Arjun reprising his role and Fahadh Faasil opposing him. Any update about Pushpa 2 gets everyone rooting for the film. The latest update is that the makers carried out the look test for the film. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Ponniyin Selvan star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan trolled, Allu Arjun's HUGE fees for Pushpa 2 and more

As reported by Gulte.com, Sukumar carried out the look test in a posh hotel in Hyderabad. Reports state that Allu Arjun was the first one to get the look test done. No major changes have been brought to his look but the report states that the actor has experimented with a few studs and shirting styles. Allu Arjun's look as Pushpa holds great importance as it was his appearance that added much to the charm of his character. From his beard to the way he walked, everything was noted by the fans.

The report says that director is super happy with the outcome of the look test. A few other actors also took part in the process. Well, this has only made us curious to get a glimpse of Allu Arjun as Pushpa once again. The shooting for the film is expected to begin soon.

Allu Arjun's fees for Pushpa 2

Meanwhile, reports had it that the actor has charged a massive amount to be a part of this film. He is allegedly chargings Rs 125 crore for Pushpa 2. This puts him in the league of biggest stars. The budget of the film is said to be Rs 450 crore.