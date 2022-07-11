Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna film to be made on THIS budget?

proved his pan-India stardom with Pushpa. Now, all eyes are on Pushpa 2. The success of the movie means that the lead players have hiked their fees. Allu Arjun and have already quoted a higher free as reported by Great Andhra. All the big OTT platforms are also vying with each other for the digital rights of the movie. It seems many Bollywood film studios are also keen to come on board for Pushpa 2. Allu Arjun has apparently asked for Rs 90 crore as remuneration, and a stake in the profits too. This means he will easily make Rs 100 crore from the project. Also Read - Vikram to 2.0: Top 5 highest-grossing Tamil films of all time that have shattered box office and set new records

Filmmaker Sukumar is also getting a sizeable hike. He made the first part for Rs 18 crore but he will charge Rs 40 crore for the second part. As we can see, the duo has made up for a great part of the film's budget. Another 50 to 75 crore is being accounted for the payment of other actors and technicians.

Great Andhra reported that the budget of Pushpa 2 is Rs 350 crores. The team will begin the shoot in August 2022. It will reportedly start from the third week of August. The pre-production work is now on in full swing. The budget is huge almost at par with Prabhas' Saaho and films. Pushpa 2 promises to be an exciting proposition for all fans.