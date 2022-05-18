After the super success of Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1, now everyone is eagerly waiting for the sequel to the movie which is titled Pushpa: The Rule. The and Rashmika Mandanna starrer was made in Telugu and dubbed and released in various languages like Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The Hindi version of the film did very well at the box office and collected Rs. 108.26 crore which is excellent. Well, everyone is eager to know when Pushpa 2 will start rolling, and when it will hit the big screens. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant finds new love in 6 years younger BF Adil, compares him to Nick Jonas and Arjun Kapoor

While talking to idlebrain about the budget and the shoot details, a source stated, “While the story of Pushpa: The Rule is in place, will be sitting down with his writing team again to nail the perfect screenplay. He has recharged his batteries by taking a short trip to the US with his family sometime back, and is now raring to go. Most of the second part too will be shot in Maredumilli forest, East Godavari. As far as the casting goes, chances of Sukumar taking some Bollywood names are slim. The team has delivered a super hit in Hindi by having some familiar names from the south industry and they want to stick to it.” Also Read - Did Allu Arjun walk off from Atlee's project SHOCKED by the filmmaker's remuneration?

“The unit is looking to complete shooting by January next year and allot at least four months for post-production activities. The post-production on the first part was hurried due to the release deadline and they don’t want to repeat the same error again. The scale of the second part will be a notch higher, obviously. The first part was made on a budget of Rs 194 crore, while the producers are looking at investing Rs 400 crore on the second part. At the same time, Mythri Movie Makers are keen on reserving the Hindi dubbing rights with themselves this time around,” added the source. Also Read - Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone, Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde and more stars who left a mark on Day 1

Apart from Allu Arjun and Rashmika, Pushpa 2 also stars in a pivotal role.